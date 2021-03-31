BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.09.

DOOO stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.