Bruce Ferguson Grey Sells 3,265 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £326.50 ($426.57).

Shares of LON:CPX opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £42.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. CAP-XX Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19).

Get CAP-XX alerts:

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.