Bruce Ferguson Grey Sells 3,265 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £326.50 ($426.57).
Shares of LON:CPX opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £42.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. CAP-XX Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19).
