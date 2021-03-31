Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$31.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Bunzl has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $34.45.

Separately, Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

