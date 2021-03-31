BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.04

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 59,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.