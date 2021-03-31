Bytecoin Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $124.79 million and $230,573.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.41 or 0.00421261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 989.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

