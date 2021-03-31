Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNFF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

