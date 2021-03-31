Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.