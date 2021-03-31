Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

