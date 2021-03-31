Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $28.58. Camtek shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,097 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

