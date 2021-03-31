Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $28.58. Camtek shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,097 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit