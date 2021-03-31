Canaccord Genuity Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.56. 168,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3312232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.