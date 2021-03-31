Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 955 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

