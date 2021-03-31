Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 974,577 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $55,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.