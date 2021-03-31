Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.07. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.