Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,288,110 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $58,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

FRC opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

