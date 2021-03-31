Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $71.33 Million Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,485,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of SGTX opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

