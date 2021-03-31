Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $314,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 42,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,547. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

