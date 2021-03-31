Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after buying an additional 91,642 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

