Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.83

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.83 and last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 51501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.57.

CWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

