Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.29 ($68.57).

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom stock opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.