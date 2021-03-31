Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of View stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

