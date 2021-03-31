Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.27% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of View stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $13.31.
About View
