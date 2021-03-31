Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 828 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. 396,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

