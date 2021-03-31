Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 260,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,543,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 361,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

