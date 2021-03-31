Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 711,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.