Cappasity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

