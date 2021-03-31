Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $37.80 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.80 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00234436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

