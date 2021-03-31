CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 110,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

