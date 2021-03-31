CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 110,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
CardioGenics Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.