CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.45

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.45 and last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1017495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

