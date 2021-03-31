Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

