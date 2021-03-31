CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.41.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

