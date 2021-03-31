Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Caspian has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $276,539.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00632640 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 6,158% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

