Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPPSF remained flat at $$54.03 on Wednesday. Cassiopea has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

