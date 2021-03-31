Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CPPSF remained flat at $$54.03 on Wednesday. Cassiopea has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.
About Cassiopea
