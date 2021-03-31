Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 12,974 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit