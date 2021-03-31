Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 12,974 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

