Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.