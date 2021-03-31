Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

