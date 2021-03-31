Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $584.63 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $626.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

