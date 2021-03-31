Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

