Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CPCAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 5,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

