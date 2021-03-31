Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

