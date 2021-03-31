Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.83. 8,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.