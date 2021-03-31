Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

SWAN opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

