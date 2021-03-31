Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

