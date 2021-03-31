Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit