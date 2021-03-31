Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

