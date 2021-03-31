Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 199,822 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,822 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of UGI worth $48,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

