Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

