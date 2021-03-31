Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.01 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

