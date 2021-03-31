Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

