Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. 209,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

