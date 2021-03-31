Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. 22,357,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,426. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

