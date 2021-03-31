China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CAAS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 70,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 3.28.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

