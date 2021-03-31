China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645. China National Building Material has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

